DoorDash teams up with 2K+ grocery stores to offer free delivery to those ages 60+

MILWAUKEE — DoorDash teamed up with more than 2,000 grocery stores, including Wooman’s, along with hundreds of independent grocers like Piggly Wiggly to waive delivery fees on orders fulfilled by DoorDash for those 60 years of age and over.

With participating stores in almost every major city in the U.S., eligible customers can shop from local specialty markets, independent grocers and major regional chains, receiving free delivery on everything from meat and fish to produce, bakery items, prepared foods and pantry staples, according to a press release.

The effort is led by DoorDash, the nation’s leading on-demand local logistics platform, alongside eCommerce grocery solutions Freshop, GrocerKey, Mercato and Rosie.

Through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white label logistics platform, grocery partners have on-demand access to the DoorDash Dasher fleet to fulfill deliveries. To minimize contact between the customer and Dasher, customers will also have the option to request a no-contact delivery at checkout, noting where to leave their order in the checkout page.

“In our continued emphasis on safety and health throughout this crisis, we want to make sure that those who are most at risk are able to shop for their daily grocery needs online and access affordable and safe on-demand grocery options without ever having to leave their homes,” said VP of Drive Casey North in the release. “We are proud to team up with our partners in the grocery industry to make this a reality across stores nationally.”

The initiative kicked off Friday, March 27, and, depending on the grocer, will run through May 7.

Here’s how to find a local participating grocer and to sign up for free delivery:

Hy-Vee: Starting March 31, Hy-Vee will offer free delivery to individuals who are 60 and older as well as expectant mothers and those who are considered high risk for illness in communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash. These customers will be able to use a designated promo code at checkout when they place their order through hy-vee.com/grocery. The promotion with Hy-Vee will cover up to 20,000 deliveries.

GrocerKey: Partnering with market leading retailers throughout the US & Canada, GrocerKey provides a full stack retailer branded eCommerce platform built for independent and regional grocery chains. GrocerKey also provides full service solutions, including in-store labor to pick & pack orders for fulfillment. In partnership with DoorDash, Kowalski’s, and Woodman’s, GrocerKey is extending free delivery to customers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois (details below on how to receive free delivery).

Woodman’s: Log in to your account on ShopWoodmans.com. If you are a new customer, please create an account first and then start shopping. The discount will be available through May 1.

Kowalski’s: Log in to your Kowalski’s On The Go account. If you are a new customer, please create an account first and then start shopping. The discount will be available through May 1.

Mercato: Mercato provides online ordering and same-day delivery from high-quality independent grocery and specialty food stores across the country. To sign up for unlimited free delivery from any one of Mercato’s 900+ participating stores until May 7th, visit Mercato.com, input your delivery zip code, and choose products from any of the stores in your delivery area. During checkout, you can sign up for a free trial of the Mercato Green delivery membership program, input the promo code OVER60, and you will be prompted to put in your date of birth. When the delivery arrives, you will also need to show ID verification to the delivery driver.

Rosie: Rosie is the preferred eCommerce partner to independent retailers such as Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods, Macey’s, and Gourmet A’Fare and many more. Find a full list of stores here. To sign up for free delivery through May 7, head to Rosie and use promo code “DDFREE” at checkout for nearly 200 participating retailers.

Freshop: Freshop builds eCommerce platforms for over 2,000 of the nation’s leading grocers and specialty retailers including Foodtown, Fisher’s Foods, Brookhaven and Hays and is adding 300+ stores a week in support of COVID-19 efforts. DoorDash has enabled many Freshop stores to start offering delivery during these challenging times. Learn more at https://www.freshop.com.