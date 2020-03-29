Foster a dog, get beer: Busch Beer offers 3 months’ worth for fostering, adopting a pup

ST. LOUIS — Foster a dog, get beer!

Officials with Busch Beer announced they’re giving away three months’ worth of Busch’s beer to everyone who fosters or adopts a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue & Services in Minneapolis between March 25 and April 25.

The giveaway is open to U.S. residents ages 21 and up.

Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, we’ll give you 3 months’ worth of Busch to enjoy by their side. Go to https://t.co/S58CM3Z6OM to learn more. RT to spread the word. https://t.co/2Afl5fhh9T pic.twitter.com/WebTTioZ2M — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 25, 2020

According to Busch.com, those eligible will receive the cash equivalent of two 24-pack cases a month for three months ($100). The payment of dog adoption fees is required. There is no fee to foster a dog.

Upon completion of the adoption/foster process, you’ll receive a confirmation email from Midwest Animal Rescue Services, which you’ll need to send via direct message to the Busch Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. Upon verification of your submission, you’ll receive the Busch Beer for three months prize.

