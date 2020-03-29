‘He’s honest, straightforward,’ and at a bakery in De Pere, Dr. Fauci is featured on a cookie
DE PERE — One of America’s most recognized doctors is being featured on something sweet at a bakery in De Pere.
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe is selling cookies with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on them. Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a doctor for the National Institute of Health. He’s also had a presence at many White House briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Mike Vande Walle told WLUK he saw a New York bakery having success by putting Fauci’s face on doughnuts and thought it would be a huge hit in Northeast Wisconsin — a way of saying thank you for keeping Americans informed during this unprecedented time.
“I thought whoa, that’s a good idea because everyone can really connect with the guy, you know?” said Vande Walle. “He’s honest, straightforward — and so we started doing the cookies this morning, and we sold several hundred already today, and people are just swarming in, but I think everyone can connect with the guy, is why the cookies are popular,” Vande Walle said.
Uncle Mike’s Bakery has three locations in Northeast Wisconsin: De Pere, Green Bay, and Suamico.