'He's honest, straightforward,' and at a bakery in De Pere, Dr. Fauci is featured on a cookie

DE PERE — One of America’s most recognized doctors is being featured on something sweet at a bakery in De Pere.

is selling cookies with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on them. Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a doctor for the National Institute of Health. He’s also had a presence at many White House briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Mike Vande Walle told WLUK he saw a New York bakery having success by putting Fauci’s face on doughnuts and thought it would be a huge hit in Northeast Wisconsin — a way of saying thank you for keeping Americans informed during this unprecedented time.

“I thought whoa, that’s a good idea because everyone can really connect with the guy, you know?” said Vande Walle. “He’s honest, straightforward — and so we started doing the cookies this morning, and we sold several hundred already today, and people are just swarming in, but I think everyone can connect with the guy, is why the cookies are popular,” Vande Walle said.

Uncle Mike’s Bakery has three locations in Northeast Wisconsin: De Pere, Green Bay, and Suamico.