Waukesha County executive announces death of employee related to COVID-19

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow on Sunday, March 29 issued a statement in response to the death of a county employee related to the coronavirus.

“We are very saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees today,” said Farrow in the statement. “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of this individual. The employee who tragically passed today did not work with members of the public. I ask members of the media to respect the privacy of family members at this time.”

