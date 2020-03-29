Elton John Hosts COVID-19 Benefit Special on FOX6 & iHeart beginning at 8 p.m.
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Waukesha County executive announces death of employee related to COVID-19

Posted 7:06 pm, March 29, 2020, by

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow on Sunday, March 29 issued a statement in response to the death of a county employee related to the coronavirus.

“We are very saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees today,” said Farrow in the statement. “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of this individual. The employee who tragically passed today did not work with members of the public. I ask members of the media to respect the privacy of family members at this time.”

CLICK HERE for more on Waukesha County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.