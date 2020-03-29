× ‘We cannot accept them:’ Goodwill officials ask that you please hold your donations amid COVID-19

GREENDALE — Officials with Goodwill on Sunday, March 29 issued a reminder that they cannot accept any donations while stores are temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

A Goodwill spokeswoman said Sunday they were continuing to see people dropping off items with Goodwill store and donation centers closed, “and unfortunately we cannot accept them.”

The spokeswoman noted it was becoming “increasingly difficult” to monitor Goodwill locations in southeast Wisconsin for anything that’s been dropped off.

Donors were asked to please hold these donations until they can be accepted again.

“We rely on donations to fund our mission to provide people with disabilities or disadvantages jobs and training, and we know that when it’s safe to reopen, the need to help many people in our community find work is going to be greater than ever,” the Goodwill spokeswoman said in a statement to FOX6 News. “Receiving donations at that time will be critical for us to continue our mission work.”