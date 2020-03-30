× 1.5 million+ calls for unemployment benefits in just a week in Wisconsin ‘overloaded the system’

MADISON – More than 115 new applications for unemployment were filed during the week of March 22 through march 28, officials with the Department of Workforce Development announced Monday, March 30, noting an “unprecedented number of calls (1.5 million-plus) overloaded the system.”

DWD officials encouraged people to file online HERE, noting that the online application process is faster and easier than applying over the phone. DWD officials said in a news release Monday over 98% of the people who applied through the DWD website have been able to successfully start, complete and file their claim for unemployment benefits.

If you’re able to file online, please do so, so that phone lines are open for people who have been specifically instructed to call DWD or for those people who do not have access to a computer or internet, DWD officials asked.

According to DWD officials, there was a 6,208% increase in calls between March 22 and March 28, with more than 1.5 million calls received, and on Thursday, March 26 alone, 400,000 calls came in between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., at times receiving 160 calls per second.

Officials noted in the release they’re working diligently increase both staff and technology capacity, already increasing the number of calls they’re send and receive, allowing for 690 simultaneous calls, which is up from the 450 simultaneous calls it was previously able to handle.

Additionally, DWD officials increased its staff at the UI call center. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, UI call center consisted of 57 employees. DWD has temporarily added 35 staff members to help with the call volume, totaling 92 call center workers. Meanwhile, DWD has pulled, and is currently training 40 staff members from other DWD divisions to assist the call center, and DWD would like to hire an additional 80 staff workers to triage calls for unemployment.