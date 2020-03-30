1,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 16K+ test negative

MILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 1,175 on Monday, March 30. There have been over 16,000 negative tests. There have been a total of 18 deaths.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 627 cases in the county Monday morning, March 30. Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 606 cases in the county Sunday afternoon.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin (in chronological order based on when they were reported)

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 Robert Blackbird, 91, resident of Village Pointe Commons in Grafton/Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Lawrence Riley, 66 in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

Lenard Wells, 69 in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

Roderick Crape, 54 in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 Ralph Davis, 60, in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (Milwaukee Public Schools employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 Sheila Staten, 57, in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 Callie Roundtree, 79, in Milwaukee: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 Carolyn Johnson, 65, in Milwaukee: Death reported by medical examiner March 26

Death reported by medical examiner March 26 Tommie Lee Loving, 69, in Milwaukee : Death reported by medical examiner March 26

: Death reported by medical examiner March 26 Iron County: Death was reported by Iron County health officer March 26

Death was reported by Iron County health officer March 26 82-year-old woman in Ozaukee County : Lived at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, death reported by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

: Lived at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, death reported by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27 87-year-old man in Ozaukee County : Lived at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, death reported by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

: Lived at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, death reported by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27 Sauk County : Death was reported in the DHS daily update on March 27

: Death was reported in the DHS daily update on March 27 55-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Died on March 26, reported by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on March 27 following positive test result

DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on their website:

You are safer at home.

Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.

Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.

We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211.



Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).