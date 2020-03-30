× 64-year-old woman driving her granddaughter, killed in reckless driving crash near Appleton & Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A 64-year-old woman was killed after her car was hit by a man driving at a high rate of speed near W. Appleton Avenue and W. Keefe Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, March 30. A 15-year-old passenger — her granddaughter — was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials say.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was speeding as he hit the car in front of him driven by the victim. He is currently in police custody, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were performed without success.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.