× All Waukesha residents to vote at 1 polling place for April 7 election, officials say

WAUKESHA — Due to the lack of available poll workers on April 7, the City of Waukesha will have one polling place location for all residents to vote, officials said Monday, March 30. All residents will vote at the Schuetze Recreation Center, 1120 Baxter Street, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are strongly encouraged to vote absentee by mail for the April 7 election for their safety, the safety of the poll workers and the safety of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots may be requested online through Thursday, April 2.

If residents have already requested an absentee ballot, they can check the status of their ballot online.

You can request your absentee ballot or see its status here.

Voters may return completed ballots to the Clerk’s office by mail or by bringing them to the Schuetze Recreation Center, 1120 Baxter St, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

All residents will need to bring a photo ID to vote on Election Day. Residents will be able to register to vote at the Schuetze Recreation Center on Election Day with proper documentation.

Residents voting on Election Day are encouraged to bring their own black ball point pens, to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving, and to maintain social distancing while at the polling location. Additional safety and cleaning measures will be enforced on April 7.

Voting at the polling place on Election Day is not the recommended voting option. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, all residents are asked to please do their part and vote absentee by mail.