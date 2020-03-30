Argument ‘in the street:’ 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near 35th and Wright in Milwaukee

Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Posted 10:05 am, March 30, 2020, by , Updated at 10:07AM, March 30, 2020
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is injured following a double shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 29.

According to police, around 5:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 35th and Wright for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive and unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures. The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 28-year-old man was later located at a local hospital — suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound that is suspected originated from the same incident.

The investigation indicated there was an argument that started in the street — and a suspect retrieved a firearm and started shooting — striking both victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

