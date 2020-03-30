× Cedarburg School District hosts food drive while connecting students with e-learning essentials

CEDARBURG — School children in Cedarburg who came to pick up materials for online classes Monday, March 30 also helped those in need.

The Cedarburg School District partnered with Family Sharing to collect food pantry items.

Families with kids in grades 5K through fourth were asked to make donations when they came to pick up their Chromebooks at Cedarburg High School.

“We are feeling stressed and overwhelmed we know others are, as well,” said Superintendent Todd Bugnacki.

Officials planned to continue this on Tuesday, March 31, but said families don’t have to go out and shop for items. Instead, they suggested just looking in your pantry for whatever you might be able to spare.