‘Comfort of your own home:’ Explore Milwaukee virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak
MILWAUKEE — Like most major cities, Milwaukee has put events on hold in order to keep our visitors and residents safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While we can’t be out enjoying the city in person, now is a great time to gather inspiration for your next adventure!
These museums and attractions have online tours, exhibit guides, and resources that you can explore from the comfort of your own home.
Museums
- America’s Black Holocaust Museum online galleries Learn about the legacy of slavery in America and racial justice at this virtual museum.
- Grohmann Museum View some of the masterworks in the collection of this unique art museum, dedicated to art about the history of human work.
- Haggerty Museum collection Explore the diverse, ever-changing art from this museum on the Marquette University campus.
- Harley-Davidson Museum exhibits Take a peek at the permanent and special exhibits at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum.
- Jewish Museum Milwaukee Visit the museum from anywhere, including a full virtual tour of the current special exhibit, The Girl in the Diary
- Milwaukee Art Museum At Home Check out videos, audio guides, a 360 look inside Windhover hall and more.
- Wisconsin Black Historical Society Learning Center Help kids learn about the history of African Americans in Wisconsin with lesson plans and programs.
Attractions
- Milwaukee County Zoo webcam Tune in live to see the penguins swim, the lions roar, and more.
- Milwaukee County Parks Our County Parks Department has created a few ways to get your dose of nature or check in on a beloved stomping ground, including calming drone videos of the parks dubbed Slow TV. The department is also encouraging anyone with park photos to submit them here so that they can build their image galleries. Stay tuned for more virtual programming from parks!
Activities & Entertainment
- Arts@Large Join in virtual community art events you can do as a family.
- Bittercube Cocktail Classes Become an expert mixologist with online cocktail classes.
- Danceworks Virtual Classes Follow along with free online adult classes on Youtube or Facebook.
- First Stage At Home Take advantage of educational resources inspired by First Stage productions.
- Radio Milwaukee Tune in for special programming focused on positivity and community with dance parties, kid-focused shows, and more.
- Radio Milwaukee Community Stories Get to know unique and interesting local people and projects in these stories from Milwaukee’s community radio station.
- Latino Arts The United Community Center’s Latino Arts is doing a host of awesome things to make its offerings virtual and bring positive vibes to the community. These initiatives include a Spotify playlist cultural art tutorials in English and Spanish, a virtual art cafe, and more.
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater The city’s leading professional theater company has launched Milwaukee Rep: Our Home to Your Home, an initiative that will bring the Rep’s productions to your in-home screens, like Eclipsed, as well as previous productions.
- First Stage Our acclaimed children’s theater is offering virtual theater education for the entire family every Tuesday.
Online Resources
- Encyclopedia of MKE This project by UW-Milwaukee explains the ins and outs of Milwaukee, from the obvious to the obscure.
- Milwaukee Public Library photo archive Explore Milwaukee’s past in this historic archive.
- University of Wisconsin Archives You never know what you’ll discover in these fascinating archives.
- Kids Activity Booklet VISIT Milwaukee has created a Milwaukee-fied activity booklet free to download and use by the entire family.
43.038902 -87.906474