× ‘Comfort of your own home:’ Explore Milwaukee virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak

MILWAUKEE — Like most major cities, Milwaukee has put events on hold in order to keep our visitors and residents safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While we can’t be out enjoying the city in person, now is a great time to gather inspiration for your next adventure!

These museums and attractions have online tours, exhibit guides, and resources that you can explore from the comfort of your own home.

Museums

Attractions

Milwaukee County Zoo webcam Tune in live to see the penguins swim, the lions roar, and more.

Milwaukee County Parks Our County Parks Department has created a few ways to get your dose of nature or check in on a beloved stomping ground, including calming drone videos of the parks dubbed Slow TV. The department is also encouraging anyone with park photos to submit them here so that they can build their image galleries. Stay tuned for more virtual programming from parks!

Activities & Entertainment

Online Resources

Encyclopedia of MKE This project by UW-Milwaukee explains the ins and outs of Milwaukee, from the obvious to the obscure.

Milwaukee Public Library photo archive Explore Milwaukee’s past in this historic archive.

University of Wisconsin Archives You never know what you’ll discover in these fascinating archives.

Kids Activity Booklet VISIT Milwaukee has created a Milwaukee-fied activity booklet free to download and use by the entire family.