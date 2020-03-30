LIVE: Wisconsin officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Comfort of your own home:’ Explore Milwaukee virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Posted 12:30 pm, March 30, 2020, by

Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — Like most major cities, Milwaukee has put events on hold in order to keep our visitors and residents safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While we can’t be out enjoying the city in person, now is a great time to gather inspiration for your next adventure!
These museums and attractions have online tours, exhibit guides, and resources that you can explore from the comfort of your own home.

Museums

Attractions

  • Milwaukee County Zoo webcam Tune in live to see the penguins swim, the lions roar, and more.
  • Milwaukee County Parks Our County Parks Department has created a few ways to get your dose of nature or check in on a beloved stomping ground, including calming drone videos of the parks dubbed Slow TV. The department is also encouraging anyone with park photos to submit them here so that they can build their image galleries. Stay tuned for more virtual programming from parks!

Activities & Entertainment

  • Arts@Large Join in virtual community art events you can do as a family.
  • Bittercube Cocktail Classes Become an expert mixologist with online cocktail classes.
  • Danceworks Virtual Classes Follow along with free online adult classes on Youtube or Facebook.
  • First Stage At Home Take advantage of educational resources inspired by First Stage productions.
  • Radio Milwaukee Tune in for special programming focused on positivity and community with dance parties, kid-focused shows, and more.
  • Radio Milwaukee Community Stories Get to know unique and interesting local people and projects in these stories from Milwaukee’s community radio station.
  • Latino Arts The United Community Center’s Latino Arts is doing a host of awesome things to make its offerings virtual and bring positive vibes to the community. These initiatives include a Spotify playlist cultural art tutorials in English and Spanish, a virtual art cafe, and more.
  • Milwaukee Repertory Theater The city’s leading professional theater company has launched Milwaukee Rep: Our Home to Your Home, an initiative that will bring the Rep’s productions to your in-home screens, like Eclipsed, as well as previous productions.
  • First Stage Our acclaimed children’s theater is offering virtual theater education for the entire family every Tuesday.

Online Resources

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.