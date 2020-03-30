Gloves, masks, gowns and more: MATC donated PPE to 6 Milwaukee-area hospitals
MILWAUKEE — Officials with Milwaukee Area Technical College on Monday, March 30 donated personal protective equipment to six Milwaukee-area hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials noted in a statement the PPE was divided equally among the six health care facilities in Milwaukee County and Ozaukee County, and six ventilators and one bipap machine (breathing apparatus for patients with sleep apnea) were already loaned to Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital.
Donations made Monday included the following:
- Gloves: 174,500 pairs
- Gowns and lab coats: 978
- N95 masks: 140
- Surgical masks: 11,200
- Eye protection: 200
- Hand sanitizer: Eight liters
- Germicidal wipes: 110 containers
The supplies were donated to the following health care facilities:
- Children’s Wisconsin
- Froedtert Hospital
- Ascension St. Francis Hospital
- Village Pointe Commons senior living facility (Grafton)
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Medical Center in Grafton
43.042398 -88.024062