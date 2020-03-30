× Gloves, masks, gowns and more: MATC donated PPE to 6 Milwaukee-area hospitals

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Milwaukee Area Technical College on Monday, March 30 donated personal protective equipment to six Milwaukee-area hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials noted in a statement the PPE was divided equally among the six health care facilities in Milwaukee County and Ozaukee County, and six ventilators and one bipap machine (breathing apparatus for patients with sleep apnea) were already loaned to Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital.

Donations made Monday included the following:

Gloves: 174,500 pairs

Gowns and lab coats: 978

N95 masks: 140

Surgical masks: 11,200

Eye protection: 200

Hand sanitizer: Eight liters

Germicidal wipes: 110 containers

The supplies were donated to the following health care facilities: