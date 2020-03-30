× Gov. Evers announces public-private partnership to ‘double’ state’s COVID-19 testing capacity

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, March 30 announced a new public-private partnership among Wisconsin industry leaders to increase Wisconsin’s laboratory testing capacity for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, prior to this announcement, the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab were leading the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network labs in performing testing — performing the majority of testing along with private labs.

The new partnership includes laboratory support from Exact Sciences, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Promega and UW Health. These organizations, along with the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, will now share knowledge, resources and technology to bolster Wisconsin’s testing capacity, the release said.

“The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab should be commended for the tremendous lift they have done over the past few weeks to rapidly bring these tests online. And I want to especially extend my gratitude to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene for going above and beyond to expand testing capacity within the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, and ensure Wisconsin does not have a backlog of COVID-19 tests,” said Gov. Evers in the release. “I also want to thank the Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab at Froedtert, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Gundersen Health Systems, and Aurora Health Care for their early work and continued leadership. But even with these combined efforts, unfortunately, we know all too well that as this disease spreads there will be significant pressure on our labs to keep pace with testing.”

The release said the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network labs have been averaging completion of 1,500-2,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

The expanded capacity from the state’s new public-private partnership is expected to double that capacity initially and continue to expand as additional platforms and supplies become available.

“Wisconsin is extremely fortunate to have these industry leaders in our own backyard,” said Gov. Evers in the release. “They are exhibiting the right kind of leadership that all Wisconsinites deserve: stepping up with innovation, cutting down superficial barriers, and doing all they can to help keep Wisconsin communities healthy.”

Residents who are seeking a COVID-19 test are still required to receive an order from a doctor. These labs are not testing sites.

“While I am excited to announce these critical partnerships that will increase our capacity to fight this outbreak in Wisconsin, there are still very real challenges to obtaining supplies of critical laboratory materials,” said Gov. Evers in the release. “The rapid spread of COVID-19 in other parts of the country and world are making these important supplies scarce, but with our new partners, and through the state’s ongoing efforts to obtain these materials from the federal government and through the private market, we are working day and night to reinforce our sources of these supplies.”

All individuals are encouraged to do the following:

Stay at home as much as possible.

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments

Stay at least six feet away from other people, when possible

Practice good hand hygiene.

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough and sneeze into your elbow

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath