× Kenosha-based Jockey donates ‘critically needed’ PPE on national, local level in fight against COVID-19

KENOSHA — Officials with Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. on Monday, March 30 announced plans to support first responders and heath care workers across the country by donating critically needed personal protective equipment on a national and local level in the fight against the coronavirus.

Jockey officials laid out their plans in news release Monday:

Kenosha support

On a local level, Jockey will supply the Kenosha Fire Department with 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks. Two-thousand units of the Level 1 surgical masks were delivered to KFD Monday, officials said, with the remaining Level 1 surgical masks and N95 masks en route.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of the Kenosha community for more than 120 years and it was absolutely critical to support those first responders in our hometown who take care of us, day in and day out,” said Jockey Chairman and CEO Debra Waller in the release. “Kenosha is our home, it is our family, and we will always do whatever we can to support the community that means so much to us.”

National support

On a national level, Jockey will supply health care workers on the front lines with critically needed Tier 3 isolation gowns.

A formal announcement of the initiative was made by Waller at Monday’s White House COVID-19 Task Force Press Briefing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The release said in partnership with Encompass Group (McDonough, GA), Jockey will immediately restart manufacturing Tier 3 isolation gowns, and is expecting to initially donate 250,000 gowns at a pace of 30,000-50,000 units per week. As production begins, Jockey will assess the ability to significantly increase output of gowns.

Jockey is coordinating closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Food & Drug Administration to ensure that high-priority medical facilities and testing sites across the country will receive the initial deliveries of the Tier 3 Isolation Gowns.

“As a family-owned company headquartered in Wisconsin, we were eager to support the critical needs of those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey in the release. “It is in our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in times of need. During WWII, we made parachutes for the U.S. military. And today, we are pleased to provide critically needed PPE for the health care workers on the front lines of this fight.”

New York City support

At Monday’s White House COVID-19 Task Force Press Briefing, Waller also announced that the company will be donating 10,000 units of scrubs to the front-line doctors and nurses at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City — transformed into a temporary hospital to handle patient overflow caused by COVID-19.

“We are appreciative of the guidance and collaboration from Vice President Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force, representatives from several federal, state and local agencies, and Congressman Bryan Steil,” said Waller in the release. “We would not have been able to execute our plans without their partnership and commitment. This is a true representation of the public and private sectors coming together to benefit our country.”