Local company known for making mascots now making face shields amid COVID-19 outbreak

MILWAUKEE — Some of the most famous mascots — like Ronald McDonald and the Racing Sausages at Miller Park — are made by one Milwaukee company. However, with most events canceled, that company has found a new purpose.

Sewing Production Manager, Brittany Jacob, has spent the last few weeks finding the perfect combination of elastic, Velcro, plastic, and foam.

“It was a lot of trial and error. We would cut stuff, sew stuff together, see how it would fit,” said Brittany Jacob.

Jacob typically helps make mascots for Olympus Group.

“This is our prime focus right now, to try and help out as many hospitals as we can,” said Jacob.

The company is now producing around 3,000 face shields a day at its facility in Milwaukee. Herzing University is buying 10,000 shields to donate to local hospitals — where many of their alumni now work.

“It’s tough. It’s just incredibly busy. They’re seeing tough situations. People are having to work a lot of hours. It’s very stressful. It’s all-around a really tough time, and we really want to be as supportive as we can,” said Renee Herzing, Herzing University President.

Jacob says they will continue to sew for as long as people are at risk.

“It feels really good to try and help out as many people as we can in kind of a time like this,” said Jacob.

Their goal is to make 100,000 masks over the next four to six weeks.

Olympus Group’s other facilities around the country have also made transitions to help produce medical supplies.