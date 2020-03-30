Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Prince Charles ends isolation period for virus

Posted 9:02 am, March 30, 2020, by

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place on March 10, 2020 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has been President of WaterAid since 1991. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON — Prince Charles has ended his period of isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The prince’s Clarence House office says Charles is in good health after completing the seven-day quarantine recommended by U.K. health authorities for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Royal officials said last week the 71-year-old heir to the British throne was showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolating at the royal family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative but will be in self-isolation until the end of the week.

Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II, 93, is at her Windsor Castle home west of London with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip.

