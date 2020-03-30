× Six Flags Great America announces delayed opening for 2020 season

GURNEE, Ill. — — Six Flags Great America announced on Monday, March 30 that it has temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Gurnee property. However, officials say the safety of their guests and team members is a high priority.

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags Great America Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).

For more information, you are invited to visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.