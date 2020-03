× Share with FOX6 Blitz your creative ways to stay active

MILWAUKEE — With all athletic events canceled and social distancing the current reality, there are still many ways to stay active. We came across someone surfing Lake Michigan. If you have a creative way to stay active why not share it with us. We can then share with everyone. From tricycle racing to competitive tiddlywinks — feel free to send them along!

