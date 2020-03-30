× Wisconsin launches new tools to connect essential workforce families to local, safe child care

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) launched on Monday, March 30 two new tools to connect essential workforce families to local, safe child care.

Healthcare workers and essential employees can now submit a request for care through the department’s updated Child Care Finder or proactively view up-to-date availability across the state using the department’s new child care map.

DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson issued the following statement in a news release:

“The value child care provides to our communities is currently on fully display. We are doing everything in our power to support early childhood educators so they can continue to provide child care to the families of essential workers.”

DCF continues to work with health care providers, child care centers and directors, community organizations like YMCAs, schools, and other partners to explore the need for emergency child care centers. New centers will be opened based on regional demand.

For more information, visit the Child Care section of the DCF COVID-19 website.