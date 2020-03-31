2 Appleton police officers injured in knife attack outside department

APPLETON — Two Appleton police officers were injured — one stabbed, the other cut — in an attack outside the Appleton Police Department early Tuesday morning, March 31.

Police say the two were ambushed in the parking lot around 4:15 a.m. and one person was taken into custody.

An officer observed a vehicle following him for an extended distance around 2:15 a.m. the same morning before driving toward the department and notifying other officers. Other officers with the department said the vehicle had been previously involved in similar activity in a different jurisdiction. When officers tried to stop the suspicious vehicle, the driver fled and was not pursued.

The vehicle was seen in the Appleton Police Department parking lot around 4:15 a.m. and an officer saw a man standing near the department’s employee entrance. When the officer tried speaking to the man, the man charged and attacked the officer several times with a kitchen-style knife. One of several officers who responded to the incident was cut.

The suspect — a 49-year-old Kaukauna man — was taken to the hospital and will be placed in jail when medically cleared. The Appleton Police Department intends to file attempted first-degree intentional homicide and battery to a police officer charges. Both officers were medically treated and released.