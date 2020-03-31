As Jews prepare for Passover, Lubavitch of Wisconsin offers do-it-at-home resources

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus is impacting nearly every aspect of a normal spring. As Jewish communities throughout Wisconsin are preparing to celebrate Passover — which begins on Wednesday, April 8 — they are celebrating differently this year.

“This is a very special Matzah. The wheat is being watched not to touch any water because that is what disqualifies it from being Kosher for Passover,” said Rabbi Yisroel Shmotkin, executive director of Lubavitch of Wisconsin.

Passover is celebrated for seven days every spring. A key part is Seder dinner — which retells the story of the Israelites being freed from slavery in Egypt.

“Usually, Passover is probably the most celebrated Jewish holiday. It’s celebrated mostly with family and friends getting together,” said Shmotkin.

This year, the celebrations have to be much smaller. Twelve-hundred to-go kits are being delivered straight to homes to help. The Jewish community is determined to keep traditions alive during this uncertain time.

“We re-experience that spirit of freedom, and this applies to this year, in particular, when there is so much restrictions and if you will, darkness. You just don’t see the end of it. Nevertheless, not to buckle, to be able to stand up for what you are and not to forget who you are and what you have. That’s the message of Passover this year,” said Shmotkin.

Masks and gloves are a part of each step of the process. The kits are then delivered with no contact.