Coca-Cola Company, Georgia Tech team up to produce 50,000 plastic surgical shields

Two Atlanta institutions have teamed up to help protect medical workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Engineers at Georgia Tech and in neighborhoods across Atlanta have been working around the clock to manufacture protective gear using lasers and 3D printers.

To help in the production, the Coca-Cola Company donated about 6,000 pounds of plastic sheeting. That plastic will soon be turned into more than 50,000 plastic surgical shields.

Those shields will then be donated to hospitals across Atlanta.

As of Tuesday, March 31, the Yellow Jacket community had already made several donations, including one to Emory Healthcare.

Our neighbors at @CocaColaCo here in Atlanta brought 6,000 pounds of plastic sheeting to campus, where our students and faculty will use it to make more than 50,000 plastic surgical shields to be donated to hospitals across our area as we battle COVID-19. #SwarmStrenGTh pic.twitter.com/CFWc2X4qr1 — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) March 30, 2020

They released the design specs for those who have 3D printers at home and would like to help. Those can be found by following this link.

The engineers warned those making some of these products at home to make sure to choose materials that can be bleached or properly sanitized.

Georgia Tech is also are working with Georgia Pacific, Siemens and other companies to scale these creations to mass production.