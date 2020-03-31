× Early Learning Center at Alverno College opening doors for children of healthcare workers, first responders

MILWAUKEE — In order to help bridge the childcare gap during the coronavirus outbreak, the Early Learning Center at Alverno College will open its doors to care for the children of healthcare workers and first responders.

Service is guaranteed through May 1, however, depending on how long the current situation lasts, it could be available longer.

Openings

We have current openings for:

20 children between 6 weeks and 2 years of age

20 children 2 and 3 years of age

20 children 4 and 5 years of age

10 children 6 years of age