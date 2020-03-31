Milwaukee County leads in COVID-19 deaths as governor requests emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Amid 25 COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, March 31, Milwaukee County remained in the lead among Wisconsin's 72 counties, with 12 deaths. Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Tuesday requesting that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's tragic not just for the community, but for those people, and for those families," said Milwaukee Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

With the coronavirus spreading across Wisconsin, with 1,413 positive cases as of Tuesday afternoon, so has the grief felt by families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"I think at the same time, too, we have to remain vigilant," said Alderman Johnson. "Stay inside. Shelter in place. Don't leave unless you have to."

Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12 in response to the outbreak, which directed the Department of Health Services to take all necessary and appropriate actions to help combat the spread of the virus. Evers' "Safer at Home" order took effect March 25, as did Mayor Barrett's "Stay at Home" order.

"Local governments and state governments are overwhelmed," said Alderman Johnson.

Alderman Johnson said Evers' request to FEMA was a fairly simple one.

"What the governor is asking for is for the president of the United States to implement the Stafford Act, which basically calls for an organized, orderly process for managing this disaster to be led by the federal government," said Alderman Johnson.

This, with state officials also trying to manage a spike in unemployment claims.

"The governor I know has talked about the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development receiving 60 calls in a second," said Alderman Johnson.

CLICK HERE for more on Gov. Evers request to FEMA.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 Patient/age unknown in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

