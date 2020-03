MADISON — A suspect is in custody after a report of shots fired outside the University Hospital Emergency Department. That is according to @WiscAlerts on Twitter.

WiscAlert-Report of shots fired outside the University Hospital Emergency Department on Highland Ave. Take shelter and secure doors. Avoid the area. — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) March 31, 2020

WiscAlert-The incident at University Hospital is secure. There is no threat to the public. The suspect is in custody. — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) March 31, 2020

The latest alert indicates there is no threat to the public — and the hospital is secure.

