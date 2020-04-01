Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Justin Bieber postpones 2020 tour, including concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Posted 9:15 am, April 1, 2020, by , Updated at 09:16AM, April 1, 2020

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour due to COVID-19 — which includes his scheduled performance at Summerfest.

“Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon,” according to a press release from Summerfest officials.

