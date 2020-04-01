× Justin Bieber postpones 2020 tour, including concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour due to COVID-19 — which includes his scheduled performance at Summerfest.

“Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon,” according to a press release from Summerfest officials.