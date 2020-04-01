× Oconto County health officials issue travel advisory: People should not visit seasonal homes

OCONTO COUNTY — Officials with the Oconto County Health Department on Wednesday, April 1 announced a travel ban as a result of the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus — asking that people with second/seasonal homes in the county refrain from visiting.

This, due to the limited health care infrastructure available within the county and increased risk of community-to-community spread.

Health officials asked that people who have seasonal homes stay at your winter homes. If you recently arrived in Oconto County from outside of the county, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days in order to help stop potential community-to-community spread.

Oconto County has a high percentage of older adults and vulnerable population, health officials noted, and these high risk groups are one of the county’s priority groups that need protection to keep Oconto County healthy and safe.

Health officials in a news release Wednesday noted steps taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, including Oconto County Board of Supervisors’ adoption of a COVID-19 Emergency Declaration. Please be aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed in the future.

CLICK HERE for more on COVID-19 in Oconto County.