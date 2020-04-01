Open Record Special Edition: Get out of jail (virus) free?

WAUKESHA — Dozens of inmates at a southeast Wisconsin jail wrote letters to the judges who sentenced them and asked one basic question: ‘Your Honor, can I please get out now?’ The Waukesha Huber facility was on lockdown March 27 over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Inmates once allowed to come and go for work, school, or medical appointments would no longer be able to leave. But now, judges are allowing some inmates to leave the jail and go home.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about what kind of criminals are being released, what the release means for those inmates, and how prosecutors are reacting to what’s happening. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

