Police: Man shot, wounded near 84th and Lisbon in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, April 1 near 84th and Lisbon. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking a unknown suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-9224-TIPS.