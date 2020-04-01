Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Prince Charles improving but still in isolation

Posted 8:17 am, April 1, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18AM, April 1, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place on March 10, 2020 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has been President of WaterAid since 1991. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON — Prince Charles has applauded the work of charities helping the elderly during the new coronavirus outbreak.

His video remarks on royal social media accounts are the prince’s first appearance since he self-isolated after contracting the virus.

The video was made at Birkhall, the prince’s home in Scotland. Charles said he finds himself “on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation.”

The 71-year-old went into self-isolation last week with mild symptoms of COVID-19. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative.

Charles is patron of Age U.K., while his wife is the patron of Silver Line, a helpline offering support to the elderly.

He said their “hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are experiencing great difficulty.”

