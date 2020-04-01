WATCH: Suspects drive through yards, arrested in 100+ mph Michigan police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- A police chase that started in Detroit ended in Sterling Heights after a driver who at times hit 115 miles per hour crashed into a tree in the median.

At one point, the driver was on several dead-ends and appeared to be cornered in a cul-de-sac by three Michigan State Police vehicles when the driver went up through three yards to evade police.

MSP pulled at least one person from the passenger seat as well as the driver. CLICK HERE to read more.

Full video of the pursuit