Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin college student inspired to write ‘Thanks to COVID-19,’ a song that’ll bring a smile to your face

Posted 12:54 pm, April 1, 2020, by , Updated at 01:08PM, April 1, 2020

STEVENS POINT — The saying goes, “When you have lemons, you make lemonade.” That is exactly what Wisconsin college student Emma Benzow did this week.

Benzow is originally from Racine and currently attending school in Stevens Point. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, classes are shut down and she is out of work from her two jobs.

During the state’s “Safer at Home” order, Benzow grabbed her ukulele. 20 minutes later, she had written all the lyrics for “Thanks to COVID-19.” Benzow hopes it brings a little sunshine to your day.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.