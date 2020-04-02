Act of kindness sparks chain reaction of food donations for workers, families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- It's been said that a simple act of kindness always sparks another.

"It's so rewarding that I get to have this platform for doing this," Keith Novotny, Cousins Subs franchise owner, said.

At the Cousins Subs in West Bend, Novotny never thought a Facebook post would lead to what it has.

"Ever since I posted that, I'm getting party boxes and donations every day," he said.

Novotny offered 25% off for families in need and those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. Customers saw the post and turned it into something more.

"My phone's going crazy every day. It's pretty rewarding because, literally, I'm selling 15-20, sometimes 30 party boxes a day and these are just average people calling and saying 'I want to feed the frontlines. I want to feed a family in need,'" said Novotny.

People have bought party box, after party box, after party box -- giving them to hospitals, clinics, fire department and truck drivers. Some of those places have, in turn, been paying it forward -- giving donations so others can have a meal.

"People are always thanking me for doing this, but it's the customers that are doing it, it's the community that's doing this," Novotny said. "If food is the source to make people happy, I'm OK with that."

In a time of darkness, people are finding the good -- helping a business stay open, and feeding those who need it the most.

Novotny said, initially, he worried what the Safer at Home order would mean for his business, but now he says business is only down about 15%. He's able to keep his two stores in Kewaskum and West Bend open and 32 people employed.