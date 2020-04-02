Menards no longer allowing children, pets into stores due to COVID-19 crisis

EAU CLAIRE — In a statement on the business’ website, Menards announced Thursday, April 2 that children and pets will no longer be allowed in stores due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who appears to be under the age of 16 years old will be asked to show identification, such as a driver’s license, that can confirm their age, according to the statement. Service dogs are still welcome inside the stores.

Menards store hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who are able to safely shop.