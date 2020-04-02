LIVE: V.P. Joe Biden offers reaction to the changing of the dates for the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee
Police seek man who stole plastic demo phones, Bluetooth speakers from Boost Mobile

April 2, 2020
Boost Mobile burglary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, April 2 asked for help identifying and locating a man who stole plastic demo phones and Bluetooth speakers from Boost Mobile.

The burglary happened on Sunday, March 29, around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the man smashed the window of the store on Burnham Street near 36th Street with a large piece of concrete. He then entered the business and stole the items.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police.

