Police seek man who stole plastic demo phones, Bluetooth speakers from Boost Mobile

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, April 2 asked for help identifying and locating a man who stole plastic demo phones and Bluetooth speakers from Boost Mobile.

The burglary happened on Sunday, March 29, around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the man smashed the window of the store on Burnham Street near 36th Street with a large piece of concrete. He then entered the business and stole the items.

