Saukville company converts factory to make masks for health care workers: ‘It’s a different culture’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUKVILLE -- You wouldn't expect a company that has the word "rebel" in its name to go out of its way to help the masses, but as we all know, first impressions can be misleading.

"Well, we've always been a little different here. It's a different culture," said Mike Kryshak, owner of Rebel Converting in Saukville. "This is the very least we can do to help people out."

With safety masks in high demand, making them -- a whole lot of them -- is a cause that Rebel Converting is getting behind. The company is working to help medical staff on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 -- converting a portion of the factory floor to make mask kits. Kryshak said the company is putting together a million masks, for starters, and sending them out across southeastern Wisconsin.

"There was not necessarily the supply just sitting around to care for all those masses of patients that we have to know during this pandemic," said Dr. Christopher Davis with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. "There is no doubt about it, one way or another these masks are going to be used. That's either in the hospital or in the community."

Once assembled, the masks can be distributed to hospitals across the area, including Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. Who would have thought that a group of "rebels" could help save so many lives?

If you're in the medical field and would to request some masks, or you're a manufacturer who wants to help assemble them, CLICK HERE for information on how to do so.