Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Waukesha Co. authorities seek suspect in Pick ‘n Save pharmacy robbery

Posted 10:24 pm, April 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36PM, April 2, 2020

VILLAGE OF WALES — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Pick ‘n Save pharmacy in the Village of Wales Thursday evening, April 2 around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities have asked for assistance identifying the suspect, pictured below.

The store was temporarily closed while authorities investigated the scene, but it has since returned to normal operations. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kendra Moonen directly at 262-548-7461.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.