Waukesha Co. authorities seek suspect in Pick ‘n Save pharmacy robbery

VILLAGE OF WALES — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Pick ‘n Save pharmacy in the Village of Wales Thursday evening, April 2 around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities have asked for assistance identifying the suspect, pictured below.

The store was temporarily closed while authorities investigated the scene, but it has since returned to normal operations. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kendra Moonen directly at 262-548-7461.