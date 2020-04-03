× 13-year-old arrested for shooting into Sheboygan home, police say

SHEBOYGAN — Police were called to a home near N. 11th Street and Logan Avenue for a report of gunshots around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy who had fired three shots into the front of a home. No one was in the residence at the time and no one was injured.

The teenager was taken into custody and is being referred to the District Attorney’s Office for a charge of recklessly endangering safety.

An investigation led to the recovery of the firearm used in the event. Officials are still investigating the motive in this case.

Police are reminding gun owners to secure them at all times when not in use.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, you are asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department.