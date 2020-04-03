1,843 positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 20K+ negative, 37 deaths

MILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 1,843 on Friday, April 3. There have been a total of 37 deaths — and more than 20,000 negative tests.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 945 positive cases in the county Friday morning.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 Patient/age unknown in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County) : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31

Death reported by health officials on March 31 49-year-old Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 73-year-old woman in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 89-year-old Richard Malmberg in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 78-year-old Jacqueline Moore in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials April 1

Death reported by health officials April 1 Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials April 1

Death reported by health officials April 1 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1

Death reported by DHS officials on April 1 73-year-old James Wallace in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 2

Death reported by health officials on April 2 80-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 2

Death reported by medical examiner April 2 92-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 2

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521 If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069



About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).