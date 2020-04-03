1,843 positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 20K+ negative, 37 deaths

MILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 1,843 on Friday, April 3. There have been a total of 37 deaths — and more than 20,000 negative tests.
Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 945 positive cases in the county Friday morning.
COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin
- Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19
- 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19
- 66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20
- 69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21
- 54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23
- Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25
- 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25
- 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
- 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
- 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26
- 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26
- Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26
- 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27
- 87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27
- Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27
- 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27
- Patient/age unknown in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28
- 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29
- Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29
- Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30
- Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30
- Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30
- Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30
- 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31
- 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County): Death reported by medical examiner on March 31
- Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31
- 49-year-old Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1
- 73-year-old woman in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1
- 89-year-old Richard Malmberg in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1
- 78-year-old Jacqueline Moore in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1
- Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials April 1
- Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials April 1
- Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1
- 73-year-old James Wallace in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1
- Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 2
- 80-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 2
- 92-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 2
Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
- If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text COVID19 to 211-211
- Visit 211Wisconsin.org
- Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.
Helpful phone numbers
- Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521
- If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069
Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
