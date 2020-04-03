‘Good Things Brewing:’ A special message of hope and reassurance from VISIT Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — VISIT Milwaukee launched a video on Friday, April 3 put together by its staff. The goal — to send a message of hope and reassurance to our clients, partners, and community.

A news release states, “At VISIT Milwaukee, we know there are and will continue to be #GoodThingsBrewing in Milwaukee.”

For more information on VISIT Milwaukee’s response to COVID-19, click here. There you will find:

Information on hotels that have suspended operations

The impact COVID-19 is having on the travel industry

Ways to get involved to help our community

Helpful resources, including links to information about financial programs to aid small businesses