‘Good Things Brewing:’ A special message of hope and reassurance from VISIT Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — VISIT Milwaukee launched a video on Friday, April 3 put together by its staff. The goal — to send a message of hope and reassurance to our clients, partners, and community.
A news release states, “At VISIT Milwaukee, we know there are and will continue to be #GoodThingsBrewing in Milwaukee.”
For more information on VISIT Milwaukee’s response to COVID-19, click here. There you will find:
- Information on hotels that have suspended operations
- The impact COVID-19 is having on the travel industry
- Ways to get involved to help our community
- Helpful resources, including links to information about financial programs to aid small businesses
