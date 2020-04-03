Fleeing homicide suspect runs red light, causes fatal crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash Friday morning, April 3 in Milwaukee. It happened near 51st and Center as US Marshals were pursing a suspect wanted for homicide.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force was pursuing an individual who was wanted for a homicide warrant out of Minot, North Dakota.

Police say the suspect ran a red light near 51st and Center, crashing into another vehicle. Two people were inside the vehicle that was struck. A 20-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old man is in critical condition.

Milwaukee police were not involved in the pursuit or crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 6.

MCMEO responding to 51st and Center for a fatal motor vehicle accident. Initial reports indicate one adult female victim. Autopsy scheduled for Monday. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 3, 2020