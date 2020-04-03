Fleeing homicide suspect runs red light, causes fatal crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash Friday morning, April 3 in Milwaukee. It happened near 51st and Center as US Marshals were pursing a suspect wanted for homicide.
According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force was pursuing an individual who was wanted for a homicide warrant out of Minot, North Dakota.
Police say the suspect ran a red light near 51st and Center, crashing into another vehicle. Two people were inside the vehicle that was struck. A 20-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old man is in critical condition.
Milwaukee police were not involved in the pursuit or crash.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 6.
