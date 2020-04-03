× Milwaukee IDs 5 in-person voting centers for election day, expands weekend drive-up hours

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Election Commission has named five centers available for in-person voting on Election Day, April 7.

Three aldermanic districts will be assigned to each voting center. Due to insufficient staffing levels, the city’s usual 180 neighborhood-based voting sites will not be open. The city has seen its staff of 1,400 election workers decrease to just 350 workers this year.

In-person voting centers will be available at the following locations:

Aldermanic Districts 1*, 3 and 6: Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust St.

Aldermanic Districts 2, 5 and 9: Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th St.

Aldermanic Districts 4*, 12 and 14: South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

Aldermanic Districts 7*, 10, and 15: Washington High School, 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.

Aldermanic Districts 8, 11, and 13: Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

*Exceptions

District 1, Ward 47 (normally at Hampton School) will be voting at Washington High School

District 4, Ward 181 (normally at Charles Allis) will be voting at Riverside High School

District 7, Ward 107 (normally at Ben Franklin School) will be voting at Riverside High School

District 7, Ward 67 (normally at Barack Obama School) will be voting at Riverside High School

Voters are encouraged to confirm their ward number and voting center location at myvote.wi.gov by clicking the “Find My Polling Place” prompt at the top of the screen, or by visiting milwaukee.gov/election and clicking the “Where Do I Vote?” link.

Absentee voters are reminded to return their ballots as quickly as possible, either by mail or at any of the following City of Milwaukee absentee ballot drop box locations:

Mill Road Library

Washington Park Library

Bay View Library

Zablocki Library

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building

Ballots may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. every day until, and including, Election Day. Following a recent court ruling, absentee ballots must be received by Monday, April 13 to be counted in the election.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Friday, April 3 by 5 p.m.

IMPORTANT: Weekend drive-up hours have been expanded from the initial schedule of 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.