Milwaukee police: 7-year-old boy shot, wounded near 23rd and Locust

Posted 5:57 pm, April 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:00PM, April 3, 2020
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound near 23rd and Locust on Friday afternoon, April 3.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries — and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting appears to be related to an argument — and the victim was not the intended target.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is urged to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee CrimeStoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

