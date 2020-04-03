MPD: 19-year-old shot, wounded in attempted armed robbery near 40th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during an attempted armed robbery in the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood Friday night, police say.

Authorities responded to Aurora Sinai Samaritan Hospital at around 7:15 p.m. Friday where the victim went to receive treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound suffered in the incident near 40th and Hadley.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking an unidentified suspect. Anyone having information regarding this incident is urged to call the Milwaukee Police at414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.