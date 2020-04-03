× ‘Packers Everywhere’ ticket takeover contest finalists revealed, 2 from Wisconsin

GREEN BAY — After thousands of photos were submitted to the “Packers Everywhere Ticket Takeover Contest,” five finalists have been selected for the chance to have their photo printed on approximately 80,000 game tickets.

This year’s finalists revealed on Friday, April 3 are:

Alexandra Viner from La Crosse, Wis.

Altaf Lakhi from New York, N.Y.

Christopher Fictum from Menasha, Wis.

Jeni Hamlin from White Bear Lake, Minn.

Jen Mieler from Grand Rapids, Mich.

Fans interested in voting can visit packerseverywhere.com/ticket-takeover/ and select their favorite image. Those who vote for a winner can vote once daily, and each time they vote, they will be entered to win two tickets to a home game.

Fan voting will take place through April 23 to select the winner.

The photo with the most fan votes will be named the grand prize winner, and the photo will be featured on the tickets to a Packers game at Lambeau Field this upcoming season. In addition to having their photo printed on the tickets for a Packers game, the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to that game, including airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.