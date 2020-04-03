× “Show our appreciation:’ Walker’s Point Mobil Plaza gas station gives back, offers gas for 99.9 cents

MILWAUKEE –The Walker’s Point Mobil Plaza gas station located in the Walkers Point neighborhood at 605 South 1st Street is offering discounted regular grade gasoline for only 99.9 cents starting on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, the 99.9 cents offer is open to anyone that requests it, but, primarily, it is a special show of support for Milwaukee’s First Responders, health care professionals and all essential workers in the City of Milwaukee.

“We wanted to do something special to show our appreciation and support to all the individuals that have been tirelessly working in various industries and, in many cases, putting their own health at risk during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Sanfelippo Owner of the Walker’s Point Mobil Plaza Gas Station. “While most of Milwaukee’s residents are at home and not driving very much because of Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” Order, there are still many individuals that are driving on Milwaukee roadways going to work each and every day that could use a break,” added Sanfelippo.

The gas station’s giveback promotion will kick off on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. and run until Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. or until supplies run out whichever comes first. The gasoline promotion with special pricing of 99.9 cents for regular grade is available to anyone that requests it, however, the gas station designed it as a way to give back and help provide just a bit of financial relief to Milwaukee area residents that are putting themselves on the line every day as essential workers within the Milwaukee community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.