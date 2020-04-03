Walmart to limit number of customers inside stores at a time

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart still wants customers, just fewer of them at a time.

The nation’s largest retailer said it will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of store space at a given time — roughly 20% of the average store’s capacity — in an effort to reduce risks associated with contracting the coronavirus.

To oversee the restriction, workers will mark a queue at a single-entry door, and direct arriving customers there, where they’ll be admitted one by one. Walmart joins Target and others in trying to limit the number of customers in the store to curb the spread of the coronavirus.