Waukesha County suspends some public transit routes until 'Safer at Home' order lifted

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow signed on Thursday, April 2 an emergency declaration which suspends some public transit route trips in the county.

Officials say the order was issued to protect the health of transit employees and riders, to prevent community spread of COVID-19, and to comply with the “Safer at Home Order” issued by Gov. Tony Evers, which prohibits all non-essential travel until 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

Starting on April 6, Route 901 Trip E4, E7, E9, W2, W6, and W10 and Route 905 Trip OE6 are suspended. All other Route 901 and Route 905 trips shall continue to operate as scheduled. Route 904 and Route 906 are unaffected by this order.

The trips shall remain suspended until the “Safer at Home Order” (or any superseding order) expires or until the order is modified by further order or an action of the Waukesha County Board.