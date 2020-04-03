West Allis sporting goods store creates ‘Support Local’ t-shirts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual Phone Bank: Consider a donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
April 3, 2020
WEST ALLIS -- Dunn’s Sporting Goods has been in business in West Allis for almost 40 years. This time of year is considered the busy season -- when they print shirts for summer sporting leagues and locally sponsored teams.  But the COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that.

The pandemic has forced Dunn's to lay off most of its staff. But now, they are printing a shirt to help remind us to support local business.  They sell for just $10 each.

How to get a shirt

