West Allis sporting goods store creates ‘Support Local’ t-shirts amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEST ALLIS -- Dunn’s Sporting Goods has been in business in West Allis for almost 40 years. This time of year is considered the busy season -- when they print shirts for summer sporting leagues and locally sponsored teams. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that.
The pandemic has forced Dunn's to lay off most of its staff. But now, they are printing a shirt to help remind us to support local business. They sell for just $10 each.
How to get a shirt
- Place an order online and have it shipped directly to you
- Place an order online and select "Curbside Pick-up at Dunn’s Sporting Goods"
- Shirts will be available for purchase at Rupena’s Fine Foods (7641 W. Beloit Road, West Allis)
